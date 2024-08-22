Nashik's Ozar Airport to Start International Flights From September 12

Starting September 12, Nashik's Ozar Airport will launch its first international flight services, marking a significant milestone in the city’s development. This expansion comes after the airport has already established connections to major cities within India, including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Indore, and Goa.

The addition of international flights is expected to greatly benefit the local economy and provide more travel options for Nashik residents. In addition to this, new international flights from Nashik via Bangalore and New Delhi are set to begin on September 12, further enhancing the airport's connectivity. These flights include Nashik-Abu Dhabi, Nashik- Amsterdam, Nashik- Bangkok, Nashik- London, Nashik- Paris, etc.

While this news is exciting for the people of Nashik, it is important to remember that the airport has faced challenges in recent months. Several flights have either been reduced in frequency or stopped due to technical issues. For example, the Nashik-Nagpur and Nashik-Goa flights, which initially operated daily, were reduced to four days a week in July. Similarly, the Nashik-Ahmedabad route was cut from two daily flights to just one in April, and Nashik-Indore flights were reduced to three days a week.

Despite these setbacks, the announcement of international flights has brought a wave of optimism among Nashik residents, who hope that these new services will continue without any disruptions.