Nashik: Central Government Approves Rs 99.38 Crore for 'Ram-Kal-Path' Project in Panchavati

The Central Government has approved ₹99.38 crore for the ambitious "Ram-Kal-Path" project in Nashik’s Panchavati area. This initiative aims to transform the historic site where Lord Ram, Sita, and Lakshman are believed to have lived during the Ramayana era into a prominent religious tourism destination. The project aligns with the Centre’s vision to develop spiritual and cultural landmarks across India, especially in the lead-up to Simhastha 2027.

The Ministry of Tourism announced funding for 40 locations nationwide, including ₹46.91 crore for an underwater museum in Sindhudurg. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared the news via social media, while former Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised the decision.

Under the Ram-Kal-Path project, the development will span from Ramkund to Shri Kalaram Mandir in Panchavati, enhancing the area’s spiritual and cultural appeal. The allocated funds will support infrastructure upgrades, beautification, and visitor amenities, with a deadline set for March 2026.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) had earlier proposed a ₹248.78 crore project under the Central Tourism Department's Iconic Tourist Destinations Scheme. Following scrutiny at the state level, the revised proposal of ₹146.10 crore was submitted to the Centre. While ₹100 crore has been sanctioned, the remaining amount will be shared between the state government and NMC.

The citizens of Nashik have welcomed this development, seeing it as a major boost for the city’s heritage and tourism ahead of Simhastha. Local leaders and officials have worked tirelessly to bring this project to fruition, which is expected to put Nashik firmly on the global religious tourism map.

With its rich mythological significance as "Rambhoomi," Nashik is poised to attract pilgrims and tourists from around the world, creating a unique blend of devotion and cultural heritage.