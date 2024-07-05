Nashik:Trimbakeshwar Temple Trust Plans Online Passes for Shravan Month and Kumbh Mela Darshan

With the upcoming Shravan month and Kumbh Mela, the Trimbakeshwar Temple Trust is considering offering online passes for darshan to better manage the influx of devotees. The temple aims to implement measures to control the crowd and enhance the darshan experience for visitors.

In recent months, thousands of devotees have flocked to Trimbakeshwar for darshan. A recent incident, where a devotee was beaten by a security guard while waiting in the darshan queue, has highlighted the need for better crowd control. In response, the temple trust is exploring the introduction of online passes, similar to the system used at Tirupati Balaji.

Under this new system, devotees will be required to book their darshan passes online and visit the temple within the validity period of their pass. Additionally, the facility of Mukhadarshan (viewing the deity's face) will also be made available to devotees through these passes.

The temple trust is also considering increasing the donation fee for VIP darshan. Currently, devotees can avail themselves of VIP darshan by donating Rs. 200. This fee may be revised to better manage the crowd and provide a more organized experience for VIP visitors.

A meeting of the Trimbakeshwar Devasthan Trust is scheduled in the next couple of days, where the implementation of online passes and paid darshan will be discussed.