Navratri 2024: Nashik Imposes 15-Day Ban on Marches and Agitations During Festival

To maintain law and order during the upcoming Navratri festival, Nashik city authorities have imposed a fifteen-day prohibition on marches, demonstrations, and agitations. This order will be effective from October 6th to October 20th. The decision comes amidst concerns over potential disruptions during the festive season and the backdrop of upcoming assembly elections.

During this period, activities such as carrying weapons, burning symbolic effigies, chanting slogans, and playing musical instruments in public places without permission will be strictly prohibited. Additionally, displaying flags on vehicles will be banned. To gather in groups of more than five people, permission from the Police Commissioner will be mandatory.

The authorities emphasized that these measures are aimed at preventing any law and order issues that may arise during the festival. The prohibition aims to ensure a peaceful environment for residents and visitors alike during this festive period.