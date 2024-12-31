New Year’s Eve 2024: Nashik Police Deploys 3,000 Personnel, 'Drunk and Drive' Blockades at 65 Locations

The city police are fully prepared to ensure a safe and incident-free New Year’s Eve celebration. Commissioner of Police Dr. Sandeep Karnik has announced comprehensive security measures, including a ‘Drunk and Drive’ blockade at 65 locations and a surprise ‘Stop and Search’ campaign. A force of approximately 3,000 police personnel, along with 600 home guards, will be deployed across the city to maintain order.

In a press briefing on Monday (30th), Karnik detailed the week-long preparations, emphasizing strict action against illegal activities. Anti-narcotics squads, special teams in plainclothes, and crime branch units have been conducting surprise checks at suspicious locations for the past three days, with no drugs or illegal substances found during these inspections.

The security measures will involve multiple specialized squads, including anti-hooligan teams, Damini Beat Marshals, bomb disposal squads, and mobile patrol units. Citizens are encouraged to report any inappropriate behavior through the CP WhatsApp helpline or emergency number 112, with an assurance of police response within 4.5 minutes.

From 5 pm on Tuesday (31st), all police stations and special teams under the Commissionerate will be on high alert. The focus will be on controlling street crimes and ensuring public safety. The police have issued a strict warning against consuming alcohol in public places, rash driving, rioting, or engaging in any unruly behavior.

Karnik emphasized the city’s cultural and religious heritage and urged citizens to celebrate responsibly. He made it clear that the police will not tolerate any violations of the law and will take immediate action against offenders. With these measures in place, the Nashik police are committed to ensuring a safe and peaceful start to the New Year.