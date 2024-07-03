NMC Removes Unauthorized Rooftop Structures at Popular Nashik Hotels

Following the encroachment actions on July 1, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) continued its campaign on July 2, targeting the areas from Canada Corner to College Road and Gangapur Road. This large-scale operation was conducted under the orders of Nashik Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Ashok Karanjkar and Additional Commissioner Smita Zagade, with guidance from Deputy Commissioner of Encroachments Mayur Patil.

The campaign focused on unauthorized rooftop constructions, resulting in the demolition of several structures. Key actions included the removal of unauthorized rooftops at hotels such as Sky Fives in Patil Plaza Apartment, Chhote Mia in Godavari Society, Haveli Hang Out, Al Arbia, Flying Monk, Charlie’s Deck, Bahumal Hotel, and Air Bar near Star Bazaar. These rooftop establishments were deemed unauthorized and were demolished accordingly.

Additionally, the NMC targeted other unauthorized structures and encroachments. From Canada Corner BSNL Office to College Road, unauthorized structures at Pahumol Jewellers, Gangapur Road Anna Idli, unauthorized steps in Vitthal Mandir Chowk near Star Bazaar, unauthorized steps in the Tushar Misal area, and extended encroachments in the Sagar Sweets area were also dismantled. The campaign saw the demolition of 25 to 30 sheds and other unauthorized structures erected by various traders. Around 40 to 50 small encroachments were also removed, and the materials were confiscated.

The NMC has announced that such encroachment drives will continue within the municipal limits and has appealed to citizens and businessmen to remove their encroachments voluntarily to avoid punitive actions.