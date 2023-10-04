NMC slaps fine on educational institution

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, OCT 3

An educational institution on Dindori Road reportedly faced a penalty of Rs 1.90 lakh from the Garden Department of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) for unauthorised tree cutting. A rain tree and a banyan tree in the premises of an engineering college were cut down without permission, resulting in the penalty being imposed by the NMC.

Meanwhile, a builder, who is a resident of Nandur Link Road, has been penalised for cutting down one banyan tree, one babool tree, and one subabul tree without permission. The builder has to pay Rs 3 lakh as fine to the NMC.