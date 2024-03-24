NMC to spend Rs 176 cr on additional cleaning staff

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Mar 10

As the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has spent Rs 35 crore and purchased four mechanical brooms for road cleaning, it was expected that the number of conservancy workers would decrease. However, it is not so. The Solid Waste Department already has 700 employees, and 176 more cleaning staff have been added to it. Notably, Rs 176 crore will be paid to the contractor for their salaries in three years. It has been approved by the General Body of the NMC. The matter was kept for approval in the General Body Meeting chaired by Commissioner Dr Ashok Karanjkar. Manpower is required for cleaning a total of 152 places in the Municipal Education Department and Property Department. Besides, about 175 workers on a contract basis are required for the cleaning of Mahakavi Kalidas Kala Mandir, Mahatma Phule Kaladalan, all theatres, auditoriums, and swimming pools run by the NMC. The General Body approved the recruitment of these sanitation workers. Basic Pay, Provident Fund, ESIC, and Bonus will cost Rs 25,000 per month per sanitation worker. Therefore, Rs 176 crore will be spent for three years.

Info

A total of 94 workers will be appointed at Mahakavi Kalidas Kala Mandir, Mahatma Phule Kaladalan including all theatres, and auditoriums, among them, 82 for cleaning works, 12 will be appointed at swimming pools, and 81 for cleaning the toilets of schools run by the NMC.

Info

Cost of maintenance repairs

Due to the purchase of mechanical brooms, it is being looked at whether the outsourcing cleaning staff contract will reduce the staff or whether the tradition of feeding contractors will be maintained. Rs 2.06 crore has been spent on one mechanical broom. The total expense will be Rs 5,85,000 per month for operation, maintenance, repair, fuel, and manpower, during the next five years, making a total expenditure of Rs 21 crores. A mechanical broom will clean 40 kilometres of road, 160 kilometres of roads will be cleaned daily.