‘No clarity in toll recovered in cash’

Nashik, Feb 2

The president of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Raj Thackeray said he would never join the Maha Vikas Aghadi, during a press conference held on Friday, February 2. He further said that he is not against toll but against toll recovery. He replied to various questions asked by the reporters in his firebrand style. ‘I am against the cash that is taken on toll collection, there is no clarity in it’ alleged Raj Thackeray.

He further informed that he is going to meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with all the documents about how much money is collected on the Mumbai-Pune highway, and show a presentation on it as well as give the statistics. ‘I will not tolerate money going into the pockets of toll collectors or money from their pocket going into the fund of a political party. For what reason is the toll collected if there are still potholes on the roads? He further said that the road to Konkan is not complete, yet there is a toll plaza there. If good cameras have been installed on Transharbour Road, then install cameras at Toll plazas too. ‘We should see how much money goes into the pockets of the state government and private individuals. I have also got offers from toll companies; but I told them I would thrash them instead, said Raj.

Talking about the Maratha reservation issue, Raj Thackeray said that the reservation is a technical matter. All the demands have been accepted, then why is Manoj Jarange-Patil going on a hunger strike again. Saying this is a matter of someone's political agenda, the members of the Maratha community should understand this, he said.