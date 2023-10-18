Now license, blood group on RC book, QR code

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Oct 14

As the Regional Transport Office (RTO) is now fully computerised, it has become easier to do vehicle related work.

According to the new policy of the government, now the work of printing information about QR code and blood group on the RC book and licence of the concerned vehicle driver has begun by the contractor who will be printing the new RC book and licence.

The QR code will facilitate obtaining all information of the driver as well as the vehicle instantly.

Info:

QR code

Previously printed licence, as well as RCs, had a brass chip. After connecting this card to the machine, the relevant vehicle and owner information used be available. QR code is being printed on RC book as per new policy. It provides information about the vehicle category, owner, bank name if there is a loan on the vehicle, and vehicle chassis number.

Blood Group

According to the new policy, the blood group of the respective vehicle owner will also be printed on the licence by the contractor. This will serve as a precautionary and helpful measure in case of a serious accident ever.

Organ donation

A person should fill in all the information about organ donation while obtaining a licence. If organ donation is to be done, then the organ donation box on the application should be ticked.