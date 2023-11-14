Office-bearers of NAREDCO visit ACB office

Nashik, Nov 5

Vigilance Awareness Week is being observed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (ACB) Nashik Regional Office from October 30 to November 5 to curb corruption. Under the initiative, the ACB invited the president and office-bearers of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO). Superintendent of Anti-Corruption Bureau Sharmistha Walawalkar interacted with the office-bearers during their visit.

NAREDCO office-bearers were informed about the campaign. The city wing of the organisation and the members were appealed to create awareness against bribery. Sharmishtha Walavalkar hoped that NAREDCO would make an active contribution during the week. On this occasion, NAREDCO President Abhay Tated assured that he is with the government. Sharmistha Walavalkar was felicitated. Secretary of NAREDCO Sunil Gawade, Treasurer Amit Rohmare, Joint Secretary Shantanu Deshpande, Prashant Patil, Tarachand Gupta, Bhavik Thakkar, Nitin Sonawane, Ashwin Awhad and other members were present on this occasion.

04 Naredco