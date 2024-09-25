Onion Price Crisis in Maharashtra: Nashik Farmers' Association President Dighole Claims 'Home Minister Not Reachable'

The central government's decision to import onions from Afghanistan to control market prices has sparked outrage among Maharashtra's farmers, particularly in Nashik. Currently, the onion rate in Nashik market is around Rs. 60 to 70 per kg, and in APMC its Rs, 4500 to 4700 per quintal. The government has already imported 300 tonnes of onions to Punjab’s markets in Amritsar and Jalandhar, with another 1,500 tonnes waiting at the border. This move is expected to reduce onion prices by 10 to 20 rupees per kilogram in Maharashtra.

However, the decision has left onion farmers in Maharashtra deeply frustrated. They argue that rising onion prices were finally allowing them to recover from previous financial losses. The sudden import is seen as a blow to their earnings. Bharat Dighole, president of the Onion Farmers Association, criticized the government’s actions, saying, "Every move by the government seems designed to hurt farmers. After years of suffering, the higher prices are finally benefiting us, and now this import will take that away."

Farmers had planned to discuss this issue with the Home Minister during his visit to Nashik, but they expressed frustration that he remains inaccessible, focused on political meetings instead. "We wanted to raise our concerns with him, but he is not available to us. It’s very disturbing," said Dighole.

As the government continues to allow onion imports, farmers and agricultural organizations are threatening a state-wide protest if their demands for a ban on imports are not addressed. The situation remains tense as local farmers feel side-lined by policies that prioritize market control over their livelihoods.