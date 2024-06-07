Onion Prices Skyrocket in Nashik Markets Farmers Warn Central Government Against Drastic Measures

Onion prices have experienced a dramatic surge over the past three days in key Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) markets, including Lasalgaon, Pimpalgaon, Vinchur, and Niphad. The average price, which was around ₹1,300 per quintal, has now soared to between ₹2,000 and ₹2,300 per quintal.This sharp rise comes at a crucial time just before elections, heightening discontent among farmers. The frustration stems from the Maharashtra government's imposition of a $550 export duty on onions, especially since onions from Gujarat have been cleared for export and Karnataka has waived its export duty. This disparity has intensified the dissatisfaction among Maharashtra farmers.

Farmers in the Nashik district have voiced their displeasure with the government’s policies. While the recent price increase of ₹200-400 per quintal offers some relief, experts caution against viewing it as significant. They attribute the higher prices to farmers releasing stored onions into the market, which they had previously withheld for potential export." Although we see a slight increase in the price of onions this week compared to the previous week, farmers should not consider this a substantial rise," said Bharat Dighole, president of the Maharashtra State Onion Producers Association. "Last December, onion prices started at ₹4,000 per quintal but then plummeted to below ₹1,000 per quintal. Despite the current increase, prices are still below ₹4,000, so it’s not a significant rise."

This year, the production of storage onions in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and other states, including Maharashtra, is notably lower than last year. However, there is still sufficient supply to meet domestic needs and support exports. Farmers are being advised to sell their stored onions strategically over the next five months to maximize returns. "The increase in onion prices is due to farmers bringing their stored onions to the market. Additionally, the export ban has been reinitiated. Despite unfavorable rules and norms, there is an effort to push for onion exports," said Chandrakant Pagare, a farmer from Chandwad. Farmers have warned that if the central government takes any adverse steps regarding onion prices in the future, they are prepared to unite and protest such decisions.