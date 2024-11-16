Onion Prices Touch RS 100 in Nashik Amid Weather Woes and Supply Shortages

Nashik is facing a sharp increase in onion prices post-Diwali, leaving consumers shocked and farmers distressed. The retail price of onions has reached ₹100 per kilogram, with no relief in sight for at least another month.

The return of rains has severely impacted onion production, submerging thousands of hectares of crops and causing massive losses for farmers. With limited stock left, the supply chain has been disrupted, further driving up prices. Onion buying and selling in markets has slowed due to low supply and adverse weather conditions.

To counter the price hike, the central government has begun procuring 5,000 tonnes of onion through NAFED and Federation. Wholesale onion prices currently range between ₹1,600 and ₹3,000 per quintal, but urban consumers are unlikely to feel relief as the market prices remain high.

Farmers, already grappling with production losses, are further impacted by the shortage, while hoarders are taking advantage of the situation. It is predicted that onion prices will remain high for the next one to one-and-a-half months, forcing consumers to continue buying onions at elevated rates.

The current crisis highlights the need for better planning and storage facilities to mitigate such issues, ensuring fair pricing for both farmers and consumers.