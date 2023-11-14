Online complaints going to officer transferred to Nagaland

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 28

Nashik Municipal Corporation's (NMC) online system, used to take immediate notice of complaints, has been disrupted. Not only are complaints closed without solving them, but re-opened complaints are being sent to former Additional Commissioner Bhagyashree Banayat! Banayat was transferred from the NMC one and a half to two months ago.

The NMC had created a mobile app for online grievance redressal as per the instructions of the government. After Tukaram Munde joined the NMC as Commissioner in 2018, he brought more facilities to the app and an efficient arrangement for grievance redressal was made. Accountability was created so that if the officer to whom the first complaint was made to, did not open the case within 24 hours, it would go straight to his superior, giving the first officer an auto-generated notice. But now the whole system seems to be disrupted.

Social activist Swapnil Gaikwad has experienced this and filed a complaint mentioning that the complaint filed by him in September has been sent to Additional Commissioner Bhagyashree Banayat, who has now been transferred from NMC to Nagaland cadre.

Info

What was the complaint?

Swapnil Gaikwad filed a complaint on September 3 to remove the encroachment by a builder at Kurdukar Nagar on Ravi Shankar Marg. The complaint is still pending since it was sent to Additional Commissioner Bhagyashree Banayat on September 27. After this, the complaint first went to Divisional Officer Rajaram Jadhav, then Executive Engineer Sanjay Agrawal, Assistant Director of Town Planning Kalpesh Patil, Deputy Engineer SG Shinde, and then to the Divisional Officer Nitin Ner. Now the complaint has reached Banayat.

Quote

Although the complaint about encroachment has not been closed yet, the Municipal Corporation should disclose whether they will call Bhagyashree Banayat from Nagaland to solve it.

- Swapnil Gaikwad, Complainant