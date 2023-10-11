Only 3 TPC machines in Nashik division; FDA in need of manpower

Suyog Joshi

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, OCT 6

There are only three Total Polar Count Machine (TPC) machines available in Nashik division that can detect adulteration in oil. These three machines are available in Nashik, Nagar and Dhule-Jalgaon. As the population of Nashik city is increasing day by day, people consuming fried items have increased. Adulteration in oil can cause various diseases. Even though the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is taking steps to stop oil adulteration, many such cases of oil adulteration have come to fore regularly.

---------------------

What is a TPC machine?

TPC stands for Total Polar Count Machine. This machine is used to test the oil for adulteration. If adulteration is found, action is taken against the shop or food factory, and penalties are imposed as necessary.

-------------------

Man power needed

There is a shortage of human resources in the Food and Drug Administration. There are currently only six officials here. As a result, the workload has increased, and there are often difficulties in carrying out inspections and enforcement actions. Additionally, the need for personnel to travel long distances for inspections can be burdensome.

To address this issue, there is a demand to allocate more people in this department. Furthermore, there are vacant clerical positions that could be filled by officials, helping to alleviate some of the administrative burdens

------------------

The Food and Drug Administration in Nashik has been provided with only one vehicle, which has led to difficulties in carrying out their duties. Having just one vehicle means that if an officer is already out on an assignment with the vehicle and another urgent inspection or task arises, there is no transportation facility.

---------------------

We are working with limited manpower. In addition to milk, we also conduct inspections for adulteration in other food items. We are vigilant. We take strict action against those who involve in adulteration in food products.

Vivek Patil, Assistant Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, Nashik