Panchavati Division highlights; 25 tractor sludge removed from Ramkunda

Panchavati: Cleaning campaign of Godavari river basin has been undertaken by Panchavati Construction Department of Panchavati Municipal Corporation and this cleaning campaign has been started from Ramkund. In the last four days, 25 tractors have been used to remove sludge.

Under the tank cleaning campaign, work has been undertaken to remove silt, soil, stones and garbage from the river basin. One Poklen, two JCBs, three tractors and more than twenty personnel have been deployed for the river basin and tank cleaning campaign. Due to the large amount of stones, silt and soil in Ramkund, Laxman Kund and Talkuteshwar Kund on Gangaghata, it was necessary to clean the basin.

The campaign has been undertaken. About 25 tractors have been used to remove mud, soil and stones from the river basin during the last four days. The municipal administration has informed that the work of removing the silt, stones and soil from the river basin is underway and the work will continue for one or two more days. Panchavati Divisional Officer Kailas Rabhadia, Panchavati Construction Engineer Prakash Nikam, Pankaj Bapte, Pradeep Bhamre, Sunil Thalkar, Ramdas Shinde, Madan Pingale, Manish Ogle, Jagdish Gavit, Nivruti Khairnar, Dnyaneshwar Waghere, Shankar Thepane. Municipal Corporation employees along with others have participated.