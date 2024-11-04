PM Narendra Modi to Hold Election Rally in Nashik on November 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Nashik city on November 8 to address a meeting for Mahayuti candidates as part of the campaign for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. Preparations have already begun, with the field at Tapovan in Panchavati being inspected for the event. Police and security agencies have been put on high alert to ensure smooth arrangements.

Following the Diwali festival, the Nashik city police have intensified their planning and coordination for the visit. Although an official circular from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is yet to be issued, initial measures have commenced. The special branch of the police is collecting confidential information while the Nashik Rural Police monitors ongoing developments.

In anticipation of PM Modi’s visit, the Indo-Tibetan Border Security Force (ITBP) has been deployed to support the local police for assembly election duties. Additionally, personnel from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and Armed Security Forces (SAB) are stationed in Nashik for heightened security.

The site at Tapovan is particularly suitable for such an event due to its previous use for high-profile gatherings and the presence of a nearby helipad, which facilitates strategic security measures. If PM Modi’s visit is confirmed, further reinforcements of police manpower are expected to arrive in Nashik by November 8.