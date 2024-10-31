Police Discover Rs 2 Crore Cash in Car During Vehicle Check On Nashik-Mumbai Highway

In a significant discovery, local police seized a car carrying a staggering Rs 2 crore in cash during a routine vehicle inspection near Kasara Ghat on the Nashik-Mumbai highway. The vehicle, bearing license plate MH11 BV 9708 and en route from Nashik to Mumbai, was intercepted at the Chintaman Wadi police post as part of a planned check.

Upon inspection, officers found the substantial cash hidden within the car, leading to the immediate seizure of both the vehicle and the money. Preliminary investigations are underway, led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Milind Shinde, Police Officer-in-Charge Sunil Bachhao, along with an election monitoring team.

While the exact source and purpose of the cash remain unconfirmed, the police are intensifying their probe to determine any illegal activities linked to the funds. The incident has raised concerns in the area, and further updates are awaited as investigations progress.