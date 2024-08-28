Potholes in Nashik: Shiv Sena UBT Warns of Protest Over Road Conditions

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Party and Satkarya Foundation have demanded urgent action to fill potholes on roads in Ward No. 24 of Nashik. They warned that if the work is not started immediately, they will launch a violent protest. A formal statement was submitted to the Municipal Additional Commissioner on Tuesday, August 27.

Several areas, including Govindnagar, Karmayoginagar, Tidkenagar, Old CIDCO, Kalika Park, Untwadi, Mangalmurthynagar, Jagtapnagar, Bajiraonagar, Sadgurunagar, Sadashivnagar, Baddenagar, Pangre Mala, Khode Mala, Kashikonagar, Bele Colony, Krishnaban Colony, Bhujbal Farm Area, and Khande Mala, have been severely affected by numerous potholes.

These potholes are causing daily accidents, resulting in injuries to citizens and putting their lives at risk. There has also been a noticeable increase in cases of back pain due to poor road conditions. The Shiv Sena (UBT) Group and Satkarya Foundation have given a clear warning: if the pothole-filling work does not commence immediately, they will take to the streets in protest.

The statement was initiated by Satkarya Foundation President Babasaheb Gaikwad (Deshmukh), Shiv Sena activist Charushila Gaikwad (Deshmukh), Branch Head Balasaheb Mindhe, and Mayur Aher. It was submitted to Municipal Additional Commissioner Pradeep Chaudhary.

In response, Executive Engineer Jitendra Patole assured that the roads would be inspected today, along with officials from the Water Supply, Drainage, and Construction Departments, and immediate action would be taken to address the issue.