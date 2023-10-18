Power outage in Malegaon for 7 hours

Lokmat News Network

Malegaon, OCT 14

Residents of Malegaon were in dark for almost seven hours on the eve of Ghatasthapana, as the electricity supply was disrupted due to a technical problem. Residents here had to face inconvenience as there was no electricity for a long time.

On Saturday morning, around 8:30 am, power supply was disrupted in several areas of Malegaon city, including Moti Bhavan, Camp Rasta, Ekatmata Chowk, Saath Phuti Rasta, Shriram Nagar, and others. This unexpected power outage caused inconvenience for the residents in these affected areas. Residents here filed complaints with the Malegaon Power Supply Limited (MPSL). However, no immediate action was taken.

Employees of MPSL were engaged in technical work from early in the morning. However, in some areas, they were cutting tree branches that were interfering with the power lines, which resulted in power outages lasting around 7 to 8 hours. The electricity consumers in these areas were not informed in advance about these activities. Consequently, they expressed their dissatisfaction.

The customers have demanded better communication and coordination between the power company and consumers regarding planned and emergency power outages.