Power Outage in Nashik: Electricity Supply Disruption in DGP Nagar and Shivajiwadi Today for Maintenance Work

On August 31, 2024, the power supply in several areas of Nashik, including DGP Nagar and Shivajiwadi, will be temporarily shut down for maintenance and repair work on two 11 KV power lines, from 9 am to 5 pm. The DGP Nagar line from the Nashik Suburban Substation and the Shani Mandir line from the Shivajiwadi (Indira Nagar) Substation will undergo crucial repair work throughout the day.

Mahavitran, the electricity distribution company, has informed consumers that the electricity supply might resume earlier than planned if the work is completed ahead of schedule. However, residents are advised to prepare for the outage and cooperate during this period.

The power outage will affect the following areas on the DGP Nagar line: Sai Santoshi Nagar, Wadala Village, Maharashtra Colony, Medina Nagar, SN Park, Gulshan Nagar, Sathe Nagar, Mehbub Nagar, Sadik Nagar, the Crematorium, and the Airport area.

Additionally, the 11 KV Shani Mandir line from the Shivajiwadi substation will impact the following areas: Patil Garden, Jakhli Nagar, Siwadsha Society, Rathchakra Chowk (opposite Saptashringi Mithai), and Pethe Nagar.

Mahavitran has requested all residents in the affected areas to make necessary arrangements and cooperate during this essential maintenance work. Regular updates will be provided, and the power supply will be restored as soon as possible to minimize inconvenience.