Puja Khedkar’s Non-Creamy Layer OBC Certificate Declared Invalid

Controversial IAS officer Pooja Khedkar has suffered a setback. Nashik divisional commissioner Dr Pravin Gedam has declared her non-creamy layer certificate invalid. In response, she has filed an appeal with the state ministry. However, her OBC (Other Backwards Class) certificate has been upheld and remains valid.

Khedkar first came into the spotlight about a year ago due to controversies surrounding her professional conduct. A dispute regarding her disability certificate also garnered attention at the time, eventually leading to criminal charges being filed against her.

Amid growing suspicion over the authenticity of her non-creamy layer and OBC certificates, an inquiry was ordered under Dr Pravin Gedam, who was tasked with verifying their legitimacy. During the investigation, Gedam sought several supporting documents related to both certificates. However, Khedkar failed to provide adequate documentation for the non-creamy layer certificate.

Discrepancies were found in various affidavits submitted by Khedkar to different authorities, raising concerns about incomplete and inconsistent information. Based on these findings, Commissioner Gedam declared her non-creamy layer certificate invalid. On the other hand, her OBC certificate, identifying her as belonging to the Wanjari caste, has been retained as valid. Pooja has now appealed against the commissioner's decision with the ministry.