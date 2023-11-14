Railways recover Rs 50.84 lakhs from 5952 passengers traveling without tickets

Nashik, Nov 12

Keeping in view the rush for trains in the wake of Diwali festival, the Central Railway has collected a fine of Rs 50.84 lakh from 5,952 passengers travelling without tickets by carrying out an extensive ticket checking campaign.

Under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager Iti Pandey, under the leadership of Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, 537 ticket inspection staff of Bhusawal Division conducted a ticket inspection drive in Bhusawal Division on November 9.

During the ticket checking drive, a fine of Rs 50.84 lakh was recovered on the same day from 5,952 passengers found having no tickets and for unauthorised travel. To ensure comfortable journey and better service to all bonafide train passengers, ticket checking is carried out in mail express, passenger services, and special trains on Bhusawal Division to prevent ticketless and irregular travel. In order for passengers to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity, Bhusawal Division has urged the railway passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets.