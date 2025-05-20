Rain and Winds Cripple Nashik’s Power Supply as Trees Crash onto Power Lines

Sudden rain and strong winds on Tuesday evening caused widespread disruption to power supply in several parts of Nashik city. Large trees and heavy branches fell on power lines, snapping cables and damaging the power infrastructure. As a result, many areas in the city experienced power outages.

Mahavitaran engineers, along with Janamitra teams and staff, immediately began efforts to remove fallen trees and branches from the electric system and restore power supply. One major incident occurred in the premises of the Nashik District Hospital Electrical Substation, where a tree collapsed directly onto the substation, completely disrupting its power supply. Repair work is currently underway at a fast pace.

Due to the substation damage, electricity supply to key areas including the Public Works Department, District General Hospital, Golf Club, Laviar Karanja, Chandak Circle, and Mumbai Naka has been affected.

Additionally, a tree fell on the 11KV Ashok Stambh power line at Gharpure Ghat, while another fell in front of the Mhasoba Temple near Panchavati Police Station. This led to disruption in power lines feeding Simhastha, Laviar Karanja, and Panchavati areas.

Other affected areas include Ekta Nagar on Dindori Road under Mhasrul Substation, Sadguru Nagar in Govind Nagar, the NICE area in Satpur MIDC, and the area near Vishal Point on College Road. Power supply on Gangapur Road has also been hit due to tree falls, with outages reported in Balwant Nagar, Makhamalabad, and Chandshi village.

Mahavitaran teams continue to work on clearing the debris and restoring power. Authorities have requested residents to remain patient as restoration work progresses.