Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Nashik's Hutatma Anant Kanhere Ground Set for Action After 6-Year Wait

Nashik’s iconic Hutatma Anant Kanhere ground is all set to host a Ranji Trophy match after a six-year hiatus. From January 23 to 26, cricket fans will witness a thrilling encounter between Maharashtra and Baroda. The excitement is palpable as the ground once again prepares to welcome the roar of cricket enthusiasts.

The Baroda team, led by captain Krunal Pandya, arrived in Nashik and practiced rigorously on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra team, captained by Satyajit Gaikwad, will take to the field for practice on Wednesday. The spotlight will also be on Nashik players, including left-arm spinner Satyajit Bachhav and opening batsman Murtuza Trunkwala, who practiced with the Nashik District Cricket Association bowlers. Notably, three players from Nashik are part of Maharashtra’s 16-member squad.

Hutatma Anant Kanhere ground has a rich history of hosting cricketing legends. The ground last hosted a Ranji match in December 2018. Since 2005, it has been a regular venue for Ranji games, thanks to the efforts of the District Cricket Association, under the leadership of Dhanpal (Vinod) Shah. Over the years, iconic players like Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Irfan Pathan have graced this pitch.

Fans still remember Vijay Jhol’s record-breaking knock of 451 not out during the Under-19 Cooch Behar Tournament in 2012 at this venue. With the Ranji Trophy match returning, all eyes will be on whether new records will be set.

Cricket lovers in Nashik are eagerly awaiting the clash, ready to cheer for their teams and experience the thrill of live cricket once again.