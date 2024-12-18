Red Onion Prices Plunge by ₹3,100 per Quintal in Nashik; Farmers Face Growing Losses

The price of red onions has seen a steep decline over the past 15 days, leaving farmers worried about mounting losses. In Nashik’s agricultural markets, the rates have dropped by nearly ₹3,100 per quintal since late November, when prices stood at ₹5,500 per quintal. On December 18, red onions were auctioned at an average price of ₹2,350 per quintal in the Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee, while the Pimpalgaon Baswant Market recorded an average rate of ₹3,080.

This drastic fall in prices is attributed to a surge in market arrivals as farmers, fearing further decline, have started selling even unripe onions. Additionally, new onion stocks from Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have entered the market, further contributing to the price drop.

Massive Market Supply Adds Pressure

Every day, Nashik’s market committees are receiving around 30,000 to 40,000 quintals of onions. The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) has also released its stored onions to stabilize prices for consumers, adding to the already abundant supply. However, export challenges, caused by restrictions from importing countries, are preventing farmers from tapping into international markets.

Fear of Further Price Decline

Farmers are under pressure to sell quickly, as there are still 10-12 days left for the peak onion harvest. With supply outweighing demand, the prices are expected to fall further. This situation has left many onion producers facing significant losses, with the average decline exceeding ₹2,000 per quintal.

Impact on Summer Onion Cultivation

The drop in red onion prices is also impacting preparations for summer onion cultivation. While farmers in Nashik's onion-producing talukas have begun planting saplings, the losses from the current season have made them hesitant to expand summer onion cultivation. If this trend continues, experts predict a decrease in onion production, potentially causing prices to rise again in March-April.

Rates at a Glance (December 18)

Lasalgaon Market Minimum: ₹1,400 Maximum: ₹2,350 Average: ₹1,801

Pimpalgaon Baswant Market Minimum: ₹1,500 Maximum: ₹3,080 Average: ₹2,000



On December 17, the maximum price in Lasalgaon had touched ₹2,825, with an average rate of ₹2,000.

With prices plummeting and mounting losses, onion farmers in Nashik are facing tough times. The situation highlights the urgent need for policy intervention to support farmers and stabilize onion prices.