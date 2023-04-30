Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll rises to 5, rescue operation underway

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 : The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse rose to five on Sunday, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official statement said.

The three-storey building collapsed in the Bhiwandi area in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday afternoon trapping several people under the debris.

"Death toll rises to 5 in the Bhiwandi building collapse incident in Thane, Maharashtra. Further rescue operations are underway," an NDRF official said.

Meanwhile, teams of Fire Brigade, Police, TDRF and NDRF are on the spot to rescue people trapped in the debris.

On Sunday Thane Police said that builder Indrapal Patil has been detained in this regard and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"Police have registered a case against the builder. The builder Indrapal Patil has been detained by Thane police. A case has been registered under Sections 304 (2), 337, 338 and 42 of IPC," an official statement said.

Earlier Maharshtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the Indira Gandhi Hospital and met the people injured on Saturday night.

The CM has also instructed to provide medical treatment to the injured at government expense.

In the aftermath of the incident, he announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased in the Bhiwandi building collapse, said an official statement.

CM Shinde also instructed the administration, police, fire brigade, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other rescue teams to carry out the rescue work properly.

