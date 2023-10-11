Road full of potholes poses threat to travellers

Lokmat News Network

Brahmangaon, OCT 7

Potholes on the Satana-Malegaon road have become a headache for commuters. This road is in a deplorable state. Large numbers of potholes can be seen on the road leading to Shemali, Brahmanagaon, and Lakhmapur, causing extreme inconvenience to drivers. In order to prevent potential accidents, drivers have requested the administration repair this road.

The Satana-Malegaon road is a state highway. It witnesses heavy traffic throughout the year. However, large potholes here have increased the probability of accidents. The stretch between Satana and Sukda Nala and Aghar and Malegaon have been repaired. The road between Shemali and Lakhmapur needs to be repaired immediately. Drivers are finding it challenging to manoeuvre vehicles here. The number of trees on both sides of the Satana-Malegaon road have reduced, thus travellers who used to take a break in the trees’ shadows are demanding that trees be planted here.