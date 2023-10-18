Shinde faction supporters stage protest against Sushma Andhare

Lokmat News Network

Dindori, OCT 13

Leaders of the Shinde faction staged a protest in Dindori, against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare, for her remarks against Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse. The protest was held outside the Tehsil office in the city. The police recently raided two drug factories in Shindegaon and arrested two suspects. Sushma Andhare claimed that there is a connection between those arrested and Guardian MInister Dada Bhuse. These allegations were not well received by supporters of Dada Bhuse and the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena. Thus, they held a protest.

Taluka head Kishore Kadam, Sachin Deshmukh, Santosh Gangurde, Suresh Deshmukh, Nilesh Shinde and others submitted a memorandum to tehsildar Pankaj Pawar and police inspector Pandharinath Dhokne.

