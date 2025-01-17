Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027: Final Framework to Be Presented to Chief Secretary in Mantralaya Today

Preparations for the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela have gained momentum, with a comprehensive plan set to be presented to the Chief Secretary in Mantralaya today (17th). Over the past few months, the district administration and divisional offices have held multiple meetings to finalize the framework, the summary of which will be shared in this crucial presentation.

Following a lull in planning due to election-related activities in 2024, the administration has resumed preparations for Simhastha. For the past two days, all departments have been giving final touches to their plans, which will be showcased to the state government.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation and Trimbak Municipal Council, as the primary hosts of Simhastha, have prepared critical plans focusing on infrastructure and development. Alongside, other key departments such as the Police Administration, Zilla Parishad, Public Works Department, and Revenue Department will also present their strategies. The meeting will be attended by Divisional Commissioner Dr. Praveen Gedam, District Collector Jalaj Sharma, and various departmental heads.

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela, scheduled for 2027-28, is expected to attract millions of devotees, including Sadhu Mahants, their akhadas, and visitors from across India and abroad. Divisional Commissioner Dr. Praveen Gedam has been overseeing the preparations, conducting regular reviews every Tuesday at the Collectorate to ensure coordination between departments.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation has already drafted an extensive plan, with significant expenditure earmarked for land acquisition for Sadhugram and parking facilities. Infrastructure projects include the development of internal ring roads, bridges, and essential amenities in Sadhugram. While the initial estimate for these works ranged between ₹6,000 and ₹7,000 crore, the overall project cost has grown to ₹15,000 crore.

Today's presentation will mark a significant step in finalizing the blueprint for one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, aiming to ensure seamless planning and execution for the upcoming Simhastha.