Smart Electricity Meters in Nashik: Consumers and Unions to Protest Against Power Company, Threaten Legal Action

Employee unions, consumer organizations, and political parties are gearing up to protest against the electricity company over the implementation of smart electricity meters. Consumer groups have even threatened to take legal action to safeguard consumer interests.

The issue revolves around the Time of Day (TOD) smart meters, which many believe are a step toward prepaid smart meters. On July 3, 2024, then Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced in the Legislative Assembly that smart electricity meters would not be imposed on ordinary consumers. However, recent developments suggest otherwise, prompting public outrage.

Advocate Siddharth Soni, representing the Electricity Consumer Committee, stated, "We will protest to remind Devendra Fadnavis of his promise. If necessary, we will approach the court to protect consumers' rights."

While the electricity company claims that the current smart meters are postpaid, there are allegations from within the company that Mahavitaran plans to introduce prepaid meters in the future. This has raised concerns, particularly among consumers and workers, about the potential misuse of these meters and the lack of transparency in their implementation.

Mahavitaran has clarified that smart meters are being provided for new connections or as replacements for faulty meters. These meters are to be distributed free of cost, starting with government offices and eventually extending to individual consumers. Superintendent Engineer H. Padalkar stated, "The government has instructed that only smart meters be installed moving forward, ensuring better accuracy and control."

The central government's initiative to introduce prepaid smart meters was initially aimed at curbing tampering and power theft. However, this move has faced strong opposition from consumer organizations, labor groups, and political parties across the state. The dissatisfaction has now spilled into public protests, with stakeholders demanding a review of the policy and better communication from the authorities.

With tensions escalating, protests and potential legal actions could shape the future of smart meter implementation in the state.