Smart SCADA meter to keep tab on water thefts

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Nov 4

To prevent misuse of water distribution, the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) water meters will be installed at 3500 places. This will help to bring out the shortfalls in water distribution and water thefts. The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has planned to install these meters for a total of 7700 commercial consumers.

Due to this unique initiative by the Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Company Limited (NMSCDCL), the SCADA water meters will help detect water theft in the city. Notably, since this meter has a modern system, officials can check the water consumption from the office itself. Therefore, billing of water consumption can also be done from the office. The theft of water can be stopped and if anyone tampers with the meter, the headquarters will know about it. Meanwhile, in the first phase, 3500 commercial consumers will be selected and meters will be installed at their places.

Info

Connection in three groups

Water connections are provided in three groups namely residential, non-residential and commercial, through the NMC. SCADA meters will be installed through NMSCDCL. In the first phase, the focus is on commercial consumers. In the second phase, work will be done on non-residential and then residential connections. These meters will be useful for collecting data on water distributed in the city and revenue collected through bills.

Quote

SCADA water meters will be installed in 3500 commercial places in the city. Meters will be installed in the rest of the places soon. Through this, complete information about water usage can be collected. This will help prevent water theft. Importantly, this meter will also help monitor the water wastage.

Sanjay Agrawal, Superintending Engineer, Water Supply Department, NMC.

Info

37,145 meters defunct in city

Division-wise number of defunct meters

Cidco- 11,016

Panchavati- 4,464

Satpur- 4,330

Nashik East- 8,064

Nashik West- 4,675

Nashik Road- 4,596

Total- 37,145