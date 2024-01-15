Thieves have started to roam in the Saraf Bazar. In a recent incident, gold jewelry worth around R 84,500 was stolen from the purse of a woman who had come to the market for shopping. On Saturday, January 13 at around 11 am, the complainant Sonali Gaikwad (Pathardi Phata) had come to Saraf Bazar for shopping when the jewellery was stolen from her purse. A case of theft has been registered at the Sarkarwada police station in this regard.

Two youths thrashed in Sai Nagar

Two youths were brutally beaten up and injured by three suspects with an iron rod at Sai Nagar, Panchavati. A case of brutal assault has been registered against three suspects at the Panchavati police station in this regard. Rahul Nikam, who lives in Siddheshwar Nagar, has lodged a complaint at the Panchavati Police Station in this regard. Nikam has accused Pritam and his two accomplices in his complaint. On Friday, when the complainant Nikam and his friend were standing at the Sai Nagar theme park, the suspect Pritam along with his two accomplices came to the place and without any reason, abused Nikam and his friend. They beat them up with an iron rod.