Stalled 660 MW project at Eklahare poses unemployment crisis

Eklahare, Nov 9

Collective efforts are needed for the 660 Megawatt (MW) power generation project at Eklahare. Since there is constant negligence towards the project, the demand for the Chief Minister to solve the problem is getting bigger. As all three sets of 210 Megawatt capacity currently operating here have expired, the locals are concerned about the future of the project, although the government has decided to continue with them in the current condition till 2030,.

Two sets of 140 MW each at Eklahare were closed in 2011 as they were outdated. In return, a 660 MW was approved. However, despite many attempts, this project has been delayed due to government and political indifference. The 660 MW projects were approved at the places where there was public opposition. A feeling of injustice is being expressed by the residents of Eklahare and nearby villages. A decision to approve a coal-based supercritical technology power plant at Koradi in Kamthi taluka of Nagpur district, where there is a large pollution problem and opposition from citizens, was taken in a cabinet meeting recently. Therefore, now there is a demand that the Chief Minister should pay attention to the Eklahare project and maintain the employment of the locals here. In this regard, the residents and workers feel that injustice is being done to them, as the project here is not going through despite many efforts at the Mantralaya level through the MLA Saroj Ahire, and MP Hemant Godse.

As promised by the government in 2011, new sets of 250, 500, and 660 MW were sanctioned as replacement sets to all the thermal power stations in Maharashtra, except Eklahare, in lieu of decommissioning of old sets. However, it is a matter of great regret that the Eklahare was ignored. In the previous assembly session, the energy minister replied that now the government cannot approve new projects. However, they still went ahead and approved a new set at Koradi. This is straight-up injustice done to Nashik and alternatively North Maharashtra.

- Suryakant Pawar, General Secretary - Western India Power Engineers Federation.

Considering the increasing demand for electricity in Maharashtra, it is necessary for the MAHAGENCO to initiate its own power generation set. Because the private capitalists who generate electricity raise the rates when the demand for electricity increases. As a government company cannot do that, it is the need of the hour to approve new power generation sets and make them operational immediately even in Nashik.

-Krushna Bhoyar, General Secretary - Maharashtra State Electricity Workers Federation.

