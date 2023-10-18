State highway deteriorates thrice

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Mahalsakore, Oct 14

After a long wait, the Niphad-Sinnar road under the Surat-Waghai route was constructed two years ago, and two kilometres of the road deteriorated near Nandur Madhmeshwar within a few days itself! After the villagers presented a memorandum to the Public Works Department last year, the road was repaired. However, after one rainy season, the road has deteriorated again for the third time.

The stretch of a two-kilometre road near Nandur Madhmeshwar on the Niphad-Sinnar route, has several potholes. Notably, 25 years ago, State Highway-27 was approved. Since then the road connecting the three states remained neglected by the government. Former MLA Anil Kadam's follow-up was successful and the ground-breaking of this state highway was done at the hands of the former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Pimpalgaon. At that time, the work of the state highway started rapidly. The work of Sinnar to Niphad - Pimpalgaon route was also completed in two years. However, this road from Nandur Madhmeshwar to Godavari Bridge completely subsided in the first rain. It was repaired two months ago. However experts say that the road is not sustainable due to black soil and abundant water. Therefore, there is a demand to concretise the road.

(Photo : 14 Mhalsakore)