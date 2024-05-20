Supporters of Shantigiri Maharaj Booked Over Saffron Attire at Nashik Polling Station

Residents of the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency braved soaring temperatures as they headed to the polls today, demonstrating their commitment to democratic participation. By 11 AM, an 11% voter turnout was recorded despite the challenging weather conditions. However, the electoral atmosphere in Nashik has been clouded by controversy, with supporters of independent candidate Shantigiri Maharaj alleging unjust treatment by local authorities. According to reports from Maharaj's team, several supporters were detained by Nashik police for wearing saffron-colored attire.

Vishnu Das Maharaj, a close aide of Shantigiri Maharaj, condemned the arrests, arguing that the attire bore no political insignia and therefore should not be considered offensive. "This is a violation of democracy," he declared. "How can sadhus be expected to change their attire?"Approximately 30 supporters of Shantigiri Maharaj were reportedly taken into custody at various polling stations, including those in Ambad, Mhasrul, and Sinnar Phata, for sporting saffron-colored clothing.

The arrests have incited anger among Maharaj's supporters, who view them as an infringement on their democratic rights. Vishnu Das Maharaj disclosed that the issue has been escalated to District Collector and Chief Election Officer Jalaj Sharma. He claimed that Sharma has assured them of prompt action to address the situation. As voting progresses, authorities are striving to maintain the integrity of the electoral process while promptly addressing any grievances that may arise.