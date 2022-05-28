Ten peacocks die due to poisoning in Nashik

Ten peacocks were found dead in the suburb of Amode in Nandgaon taluka of Nashik, causing a stir in the forest department. The death of the peacock found in the dead has been recorded and the preliminary estimate is that the peacock died due to poisoning.

The number of peacocks flocking near Girna-Manyad river has increased in the last few days. These peacocks come in large numbers in search of food and water. A herd of peacocks, which had arrived in the area for food and water on Saturday, died on the spot. The death of 10 peacocks is causing a stir. The dead included four male and six female peacocks. The autopsy of the dead peacocks will be done at the veterinary hospital at Vehelgaon. The cause of death will be clear after the report.

Sowing is in progress in Amode area and cotton and maize are being sown. Preliminary estimates are that the peacocks who came in search of food and water may have died due to poisoning. But the real reason can be stated only after the autopsy report is received, said RFO Chandrakant Kasar.