The farmer grew yam in 18 guntas, earning Rs 2 lakh in just four months

NASHIK: Farmer Raghunath Jadhav from Bharveer in Chandwad taluka of the district has changed the traditional method of cultivation and planted only 18 gunthas in beds instead of waffles. This year, he earned millions from the sweet potato crop. Raghunath got a financial income of Rs. 2 lakhs in 4 to 5 months. Agriculture is considered as a gamble for monsoon rains. However, Raghunath showed through his actions that farming is a lucrative business with modern and experimental farming.

What is special is that the weight of a single yam is not small but ranges from six and a half to seven kilos. The goods were also sold in Manmad Malegaon markets at a price of Rs 2,000 per quintal and Rs 20 per kg. Raghunath got an income of around ten tons in eighteen guntas. Also, the goods were sold in various places before Mahashivaratri. Sweet potatoes are eaten in large quantities during the fast of Mahashivaratri. Due to this, there is a good demand for sweet potato during this period. The crop used whole manure and nutrient soluble fertilizers at a cost of about seven to eight thousand rupees. This crop takes an average of four to five months to complete. Also, the farmers were amazed to see the type of this sweet product and there was a lot of discussion around that we would put this. In this regard, farmer Raghunath Jadhav also gave more information to some farmers.