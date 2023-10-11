Three cricketers selected for Vinoo Mankad Trophy

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, OCT 10

District Cricket Association's Sahil Parkh, Rohan Shedge and Prateek Tiwari have been selected in the Under-19 Maharashtra team for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The tournament will take place at Vijayawada from October 12 to October 30.

Sahil Parkh, who is a left-handed opener, had earlier been selected for the national level camp of the National Cricket Academy organised by the BCCI in the under-16 age category. Sahil Parkh, Rohan Shedge and Prateek Tiwari have been selected for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy due to their remarkable performance in many national and state level competitions.

Maharashtra team's first match will be against Delhi team on October 12. The team will play against Hyderabad on October 14, Bengal on October 16, Uttarakhand on October 18 and Meghalaya on October 20.

०९साहिल, रोहन, प्रतीक