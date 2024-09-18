Tragedy in Nashik: Family of Three Found Dead in Suspected Suicide In Indranagar

In a tragic incident, the suicide of three family members came to light in the Saraf Nagar area on Wadala Pathardi Road, Indiranagar. The victims, identified as Vijay Manikrao Sahane (40), his wife Dnyaneshwari Vijay Sahane (36), and their daughter Ananya Vijay Sahane, were found dead in their home.

The incident was reported by neighbors who, upon noticing the situation, immediately alerted the police. Indiranagar Police rushed to the scene and are investigating the circumstances leading to this heartbreaking event.

Vijay Sahane was a company worker, and the family’s untimely demise has left the local community in shock. Authorities are working to gather more information and establish the cause behind the suicide.

The police are conducting a thorough investigation, including interviews with neighbors and relatives, to understand potential reasons for this extreme step. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.

This tragic event has cast a shadow over the Saraf Nagar area, with residents expressing grief over the loss of the family. Counseling support is being provided to the grieving community.