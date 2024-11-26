Trimbakeshwar Temple Visit: Lata Shinde Prays for Eknath Shinde's Return as Maharashtra CM

Amid growing anticipation over the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Lata Shinde, wife of Eknath Shinde, visited the Trimbakeshwar temple on Monday to offer prayers for her husband’s reinstatement as Chief Minister. Her visit comes as Shiv Sena leaders and supporters across the state perform prayers, expressing hope for Shinde’s continued leadership.

Arriving at the temple around 3 PM, Lata Shinde performed rituals under the guidance of priests and sought blessings from Lord Trimbakraja. The ceremony included an abhishekam, symbolizing prayers for Eknath Shinde’s return to power. She was accompanied by spiritual leader Bapu Sonwane, MP Hiraman Khoskar, Sampat Sakale, and other key figures.

Shiv Sena supporters have been organizing similar prayers at various temples as the Mahayuti alliance deliberates over its next leader. While BJP, the largest party in the alliance, has staked its claim for the Chief Minister's post, Shiv Sena leaders are resolute in their demand for Eknath Shinde to continue leading the state.

The spiritual fervor reflects the unwavering faith of Shinde’s supporters in his leadership, as they hope for a favorable decision that allows him to resume his role as Chief Minister of Maharashtra.