Turning Waste into Fuel: Nashik Muncipal Corporation To Produce CNG From Vegetable Waste For Citlinc Buses

Nashik Municipal Corporation is embarking on an innovative initiative to produce Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) from vegetable waste, aiming to power Citilinc buses and potentially set a new standard in environmental sustainability. The move comes after a previous municipal project, launched in 2018 with support from the German government through GIZ, failed to generate electricity from waste at the Vilholi site in the city.

The initial plan was to process 20 metric tons of wet waste and 10 kiloliters of sewage daily, aiming for an output of 3300 units of electricity per month. However, the project struggled with waste collection challenges, exacerbated by disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, ultimately leading to its suspension and subsequent arbitration.

Undeterred by past setbacks, Nashik Municipal Corporation is now focusing on converting vegetable waste into CNG. The mechanical department is currently in the initial stages of exploring this promising approach. According to estimates, the daily collection of vegetable waste at the NMC waste collection depot ranges from 5 to 6 metric tons, potentially yielding around 1200 kg of CNG daily. This production could adequately fuel 10 to 13 Citilinc buses daily, reducing dependency on external contractors for CNG supply. Experts involved in the project express optimism about its potential success, emphasizing its environmental benefits and the possibility of setting a precedent for other cities in the state to follow suit.