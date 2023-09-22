Two days block on Manmad-Daund railway route

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Manmad, Sep 21

The work of doubling the Manmad-Daund railway line is progressing at a fast pace, and the work of doubling the Akolner-Sarola route of 5.77 kilometers will begin soon. Therefore, there will be a block on the Manmad-Daud railway line on September 24 and September 25. Hence, 10 passenger trains have been cancelled and five trains have been diverted.

Jabalpur-Pune train has been cancelled on September 23, Pune-Jabalpur on September 25; Dadar-Shirdi Express on September 23, and Shirdi-Dadar Express on September 24 have been cancelled. Pune-Nizamabad Express and Nizamabad-Pune Express will be cancelled till September 30; Pune Nanded Express on September 23 and September 24, Nanded-Pune Express on September 24 and September 25, Rani Kamalapati Pune on September 23 and Humsafar Express has been cancelled on September 24.

The routes of some trains have been changed. Pune-Jammu Tawi Express on September 23 and September 24; Nizamuddin Vasco-Goa Express on September 24; Ajni-Pune on September 24 and Darbhanga-Pune on September 22 will go to and from Pune via Manmad-Igatpuri-Kalyan Panvel-Karjat-Lonavla.

Karnataka Express will run via Pune-Lonavla, Kalyan-Vasai. Kolhapur-Gondia Maharashtra Express will run via Daund-Kurduwadi, Latur, Parbhani, Aurangabad via Manmad.

Work on doubling 236 kilometres of the Manmad-Daund route is going on at a fast pace. Its total cost is Rs 2081 crore. So far 102 km of road has been doubled, while 134 km of doubling work is left. The work of doubling the Belwandi-Belapur Puntamba, Kanhegaon-Manmad 102 km route has been completed. Currently, work is on at Daund-Kashti, Belwandi-Belapur, Puntamba-Kanhegaon.