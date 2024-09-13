UNESCO Team to Inspect Nashik's Historic Salher Fort for World Heritage Status

Nashik's Salher Fort, the highest peak in Maharashtra's Sahyadri range, is set to be evaluated by a UNESCO team for inclusion in the list of World Heritage Sites. The team is expected to visit Nashik district on September 27 or 28 to assess the fort and its surroundings.

District Collector Sharma recently inspected the cleanliness and beautification efforts around Salher Fort, signaling the district administration's preparations for the UNESCO team's visit. The initiative is part of a larger effort by the central government to recognize India's historical heritage on a global scale.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of Hindu Swarajya, built a series of strong forts, including Salher, which have stood the test of time for centuries. The central government has proposed a total of 12 forts for UNESCO World Heritage status, including 11 in Maharashtra (such as Shivneri, Lohgad, Khanderi, Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala, Vijaydurg, and Sindhudurg) and one in Tamil Nadu (Jinjir Fort).

If the forts are included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, it will enhance global awareness of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy and attract more international tourists. UNESCO's recognition could also bring support for the scientific conservation of these historic sites.

During a recent meeting at the Nashik Collectorate, the Archaeology Department discussed the potential for uncovering new historical insights through expert-guided excavations at Salher Fort. The state government's proposal to UNESCO, submitted by the Ministry of Culture, aims to bring global attention to these culturally and historically significant forts.