Unrest in Nashik BJP: MLA Devyani Farande Placed on Waiting List, Sparks Concerns Among Supporters

In the first list of BJP candidates for the upcoming elections, four out of five candidates from Nashik district have been given another opportunity, but Nashik MLA Devyani Farande has been placed on the waiting list. This has caused unrest among supporters and local BJP members, sparking concerns over the party’s internal dynamics.

In the Chandwad-Deola constituency, Dr. Rahul Aher has been nominated once again, despite his earlier public request for the party to nominate his brother, Keda Aher, instead. Disappointment over this decision has led to a wave of resignations from Keda Aher's supporters. The mayor and sub-president of Deola Nagar Panchayat, along with 15 corporators and other office bearers, have resigned in protest. Adding to BJP’s troubles, District Vice President Kishor Chavan has also stepped down from his post.

Keda Aher is now expected to run as an independent candidate, setting up a potential contest between the two brothers, further complicating the party’s situation ahead of the elections.

In another development, Nashik West constituency's MLA Seema Hiray has been given a ticket for a third term. However, party members had previously requested the higher-ups not to grant her a ticket due to dissatisfaction with her performance in the constituency. Despite this internal opposition, Hiray’s nomination has been confirmed, raising questions about how party members will react moving forward.

In Nashik East, MLA Rahul Dhikale has also been nominated for a third term. This has caused dissatisfaction among some local BJP members, including former standing committee chairman Ganesh Gite, a close associate of former Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan. Gite is reportedly considering joining Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction, which could deal a significant blow to the BJP in Nashik.

With ongoing internal tensions, multiple resignations, and key party members potentially switching sides, the Nashik BJP is facing a period of unrest. It remains to be seen who will stay loyal to the party and who may seek to change their political allegiance as the election approaches.