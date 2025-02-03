Vegetable Prices Drop in Nashik, Bringing Relief to Households After Three Months of High Rates

After three months of high prices, vegetable rates have finally dropped, bringing much-needed relief to households. The price drop comes as winter ends, making fresh produce more affordable. Typically, winter is the best season for budget-friendly vegetables, but this year, prices remained high, touching ₹80 per kg or more.

Now, except for shevga (drumsticks) and guavas, most vegetables have become affordable. One of the biggest reliefs is the sharp fall in garlic prices. Once sold at ₹350-₹400 per kg, garlic is now available at ₹200 per kg. Leafy greens have also become cheaper.

Drumsticks, known for their high nutritional value, were priced between ₹220-₹250 per kg for the past few months. However, due to an increase in supply, the price has now come down to ₹100 per kg.

Current Market Rates (Per Kg):

Potato – ₹20

– ₹20 Onion – ₹80

– ₹80 Cabbage – ₹66

– ₹66 Gilke (Ridge Gourd) – ₹80

– ₹80 Shevga (Drumsticks) – ₹100

– ₹100 Guar (Cluster Beans) – ₹50

– ₹50 Garlic – ₹200

For the past three months, vegetable prices remained high, especially during major festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, and Diwali, when demand was at its peak. Despite expectations of lower prices, rates remained inflated, making it difficult for common people to manage kitchen expenses.

Now, with prices falling, consumers are finally getting relief. However, many believe that rates should reduce even further to bring real balance to household budgets.