Violence In Nashik: 32-Year Old Killed in Panchawati Karanja Area In Suspected Revenge Attack

Nashik has been shaken by another murder incident, just days after the son of a retired police officer was killed in the city. In a fresh case, a young man was murdered in the Panchawati Karanja area by being struck on the head with a stone. This violent act has left the city reeling once again.

The victim has been identified as Atul Suryavanshi, aged 32. Initial investigations suggest that the murder may have been the result of a prior enmity. Following the incident, the Panchawati Police quickly reached the scene and registered a case of murder.

Meanwhile, the police have detained a suspect and are searching for others who might be involved. The murder occurring during the Ganesh Festival has caused further concern among the residents, who are already disturbed by recent events. The incident has led to heightened tension in Nashik, with citizens calling for swift action to ensure safety and justice.

The police are actively investigating the case and are expected to provide more updates soon. They have appealed to the public to stay calm and cooperate with the authorities as they continue investigating this shocking crime.