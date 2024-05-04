Water Crisis in Maharashtra: 340 Villages in Nashik District Turn to Tankers for Survival

The number of villages in Nashik district dependent on water tankers has risen sharply this year due to a combination of factors, including below-average rainfall in 2023 and scorching temperatures. Recent data shows the number of tankers deployed in rural areas has climbed to 294 from 255 in mid-April, serving 958 villages. This surge reflects the worsening water crisis gripping the region.

Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) officials attribute the severity of the shortage to last year's deficient rainfall and concerns over dam water levels. High temperatures are further accelerating the depletion of water sources.

The number of people relying on tankers has grown from 4.8 lakh to 5.46 lakh in the past week. Nandgoan taluka is among the worst affected, with roughly 1.3 lakh residents dependent on water tankers delivered by 69 tankers. Malegaon taluka follows closely with 94,000 people and Sinnar taluka with 79,000 relying on tanker supplies.

A total of 340 villages in the district now depend on tankers, with Yeola deploying 47 tankers to meet residents' water needs. This significant increase in tanker usage highlights the critical situation.

Deploying water tankers is considered a last resort. Before resorting to tankers, various measures were undertaken across talukas to conserve water. However, the gravity of the situation persists due to declining groundwater levels, making it challenging for the administration to find alternative water sources.

Here are the five major talukas in Nashik district heavily reliant on tankers: