Water Crisis in Nashik: Declining Gangapur Dam Levels Threaten Tourism Sector

The dwindling water levels in Gangapur Dam have begun to seriously impact tourism in Nashik. While neighboring regions in the state have received ample rainfall, Nashik district continues to await sufficient monsoon showers. Currently standing at only 1046 TMC (18.58% of its total capacity), the water level in Gangapur Dam—a vital source for the city—is on a steady decline. This situation has already caused significant hardships for local residents and farmers, and now poses a direct threat to the tourism industry as well.

One of the most affected attractions is the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) Boat Club, renowned for its scenic backwater views and adventurous boat rides. The club, which normally operates with a fleet of 11 boats, has reduce its operations significantly. Presently, only 3-4 boats are operational due to the low water levels. The boats are equipped with sensors to detect the adequate water level necessary for safe operation, and the current conditions have rendered most of the boats inoperable.

The MTDC Boat Club is a major draw for tourists, typically attracting 500 to 600 visitors on weekdays and up to 1,000 on weekends. The reduction in operational boats is expected to impact visitor experiences and decrease tourist footfall, affecting the local economy dependent on tourism.

Traditionally, the MTDC Boat Club suspends boat rides before the monsoon each year. However, this year, the operations have slowed down significantly due to the persistent low water levels. This decline in operations is a major concern for the tourism industry, which relies heavily on the attraction provided by the boat rides in the backwaters of Gangapur Dam.

The current situation underscores the urgent need for adequate monsoon rains in the Nashik district to restore water levels in the Gangapur Dam. Until then, the city and its residents, along with the tourism industry, will continue to face significant challenges.

